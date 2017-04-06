| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the York-Harbour intersection from atop the Harbourfront parking garage. Submitted to the UrbanToronto Flickr Pool by Walter Sim, this shot captures the base of the newly constructed Sun Life Financial Tower, with its brightly lit PATH pedestrian bridge crossing over Harbour Street. A sliver of the under-construction Ten York is visible on the left.

View from Harbourfront parking garage, image by Walter Sim via Flickr

