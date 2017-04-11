| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the top of First Gulf's Globe and Mail Centre for a view from the building's 17th floor terrace. Facing west towards the city centre, this view highlights the skyline impact of the recently topped-out 88 Scott Street development, while also showing the early progress on the tower portion of the under-construction Sixty Colborne Condos, visible rising into the lower centre of the image below.

Toronto skyline viewed from the Globe and Mail Centre, image by Jack Landau

