| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's Port Lands for a view featuring two new additions to the city's skyline. Installation of finishing touches continues for Oxford Properties' EY Tower, visible at the centre of the image below, including the recent addition of roofline signage for the tower's anchor tenant. Just east of the Financial District, Concert Properties' 88 Scott Street is now topped out at a height of 204 metres, as cladding installation continues for the new condominium tower.

EY Tower and 88 Scott Street adding to a skyline view, image by Forum contributor skycandy

