| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a new landmark rising above Yonge Street, just north of Queen. Construction of MOD Developments Inc's Massey Tower Condos has been progressing quickly over the past few months, and the 60-storey, Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower is now having a big impact on Yonge Street. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor ADRM, this elevated view of the site highlights the unique geometry of the tower's rising floor plates.

Massey Tower rising above Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor ADRM

