| by Alexander Vu |

With Spring fitfully settling into the city, a look into the Toronto discussions in the 'Neighbourhood Node' threads of UT's Forum sheds light on the city at the fine-grained community level. Whether it's new restaurant openings, construction updates, new businesses or retail spaces, the Neighbourhood Node threads offer local insight to the latest happening in Toronto.

With over 140 area-specific threads, our first stop is the West Donlands thread. Plans for a new Canary District condo—located on 455 Front St East—are top of mind, along with interior alterations at 457 Front Street East, where a retail space will soon come online as a new TD Bank branch, continuing the neighbourhood's street-level evolution.

Pink Dawn, image by UT Flickr pool contributor @ThetaState

Moving towards the downtown area, the Church and Wellesley thread features discussions about streetscape changes proposed on Charles Street. The plan will look into improving the area by widening sidewalks, allowing for improved safety for pedestrians, space of planting areas and seating placement. In other news, a funnel cake shop is apparently set to open next to TTC's Wellesley Station.

Nearby, Yonge Street's upcoming Halal Guys outlet will be among the first international expansions of the legendary Manhattan-based food cart. Taking over the former Sugar Mountain space, the upcoming gyro and chicken joint was a popular topic in UT's popular Restaurant Comings & Goings thread, where much of the attention has recently shifted to the impeding closure of the Annex's Tilt arcade bar.

In the Junction, new signage has revealed that an LCBO will be occupying the retail space at Duke condos on Dundas West. One of the Buildings' Forums best received recent projects, TAS' Quadrangle-designed Duke is now effectively complete.

Looking west on Dundas in the Junction, image by UT Forum contributor ADRM

The rapidly changing urban fabric of Midtown Toronto has also been a regular locus of conversation in the Neighbourhood Node Forum. While UT's front-page stories and Buildings Forum thread keep a close eye on built form, the more subtle evolution of the streetscape and retail landscape is sometimes best captured through community dialogue. Neighbourhood mainstay Scruffy Murphy's has relocated, while a Prohibition Gastrohouse is taking over the former Boston Pizza space.

A similar discussion of retail comings and goings dominates the Corso Italia thread, while a broader discussion of the area's fast-paced evolution is taking place in the Downtown Markham thread. Meanwhile, other recently active threads include Liberty Village, Parkdale, the Entertainment District, Riverdale, East York, and Corktown.