| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area is one of the prime development nodes in the city, and new proposals continue to pop up in the increasingly dense neighbourhood. Part of a growing wave of Tower-In-the-Park infill projects, a new proposal from Frastell Property Management Inc. is seeking intensification of an existing rental tower site extending south from 55 Erskine Avenue. The proposed rental development addressed to 50 Broadway would replace a surface parking lot to the south of the existing 1960s-era 17-storey, slab-style rental tower on Erskine, and to the east of St. Monica's Church on Broadway Avenue.

Subject site, 55 Erskine Avenue, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Martin Simmons Architects—who were known as Robertson Simmons Architects until earlier this year—the 12-storey rental development would rise to a height of 38 metres, featuring a design complementary to its slab-style mid-century neighbours. While the bulk of the property fronts on Erskine Avenue, the project will be built on an arm which fronts onto Broadway Avenue to the south, with a main residential entrance directly addressing Broadway.

Northeast view, 50 Broadway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The proposed new building will have an overall gross floor area of 13,530.2 m², and a total of 147 apartments, coming in a mix of 12 studio units, 66 one-bedroom units, 67 two-bedroom units, and 2 three-bedroom units. These units would be served by 311 m² of indoor amenity space housed on the first and eleventh floors. An additional 277 m² of outdoor amenity space will be included on the eleventh and twelfth floors, as well as a programmed landscaped area fronting onto Broadway Avenue.

50 Broadway and surrounding context, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The new density would be served by a two-level underground parking garage containing 117 parking spaces. 162 bicycle parking spaces are also proposed on the ground floor and on the P1 level, divided between 147 long-term bicycle parking spaces and 15 short-term bicycle parking spaces. The existing rental tower's parking garage would connect with the two new parking levels serving the new building to the south.

Southwest view, 50 Broadway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A materials legend included in the recent submission details the various finishes that will be used for the structure's exterior, such as white and dark grey precast brick panels, dark grey pre-finished aluminum window and door frames, as well as beige stone and dark grey precast accent panels. The building's mechanical penthouse level will be finished in grey metal louvres.

Northeast view, 50 Broadway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

We will return with additional updates as more information about the development becomes available. In the meantime, you can review facts and renderings by visiting the project's dataBase file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.