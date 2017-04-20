| by Jack Landau |

Tucked between Richmond and Adelaide Streets on the west side of Parliament Street, a new high-rise condominium development is taking shape. SigNature Communities, Berkshire Axis Development, and Andiel Homes' East United Condos began construction last year, with the first signs of shoring activity spotted in mid-July. Once the site's earth retention system was in place for the 21-storey Giannone Petricone Associates-designed development, excavation commenced for the project's four-level underground parking garage.

Aerial view of the East United site, image by Jack Landau

By February of this year excavation had wrapped up, and work had started on the first of East United's below-grade levels. East United's underground garage will have four levels, with 82 parking spaces. The project will also include 390 bicycle parking spaces, with some located on the first underground level and the rest situated on the ground floor.

Below grade construction at East United Condos, image by Edward Skira

The first and second underground levels are now partially formed, revealing the sloping grade of the parking structure. Over the course of the next few months, crews will work to form the remainder of the four parking levels before concrete and rebar arrive back at street level.

Below grade construction at East United Condos, image by Edward Skira

Once complete, East United will add 279 condominium units to the neighbourhood, anchored at street level by 207 m² of retail space and 824 m² of commercial office space. The 1906-built Christie, Brown & Co. Stables building on Berkeley Street will be incorporated in the development.

East United Condos, image courtesy of SigNature Communities

For more East United information and images, visit the dataBase file linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of the page.