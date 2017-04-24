| by Jack Landau |

How celebrity house prices stack up against Toronto real estate; What we can learn from New York's rent control regime; Bank of Canada governor 'happy' to see plan for GTA housing market; and more news:

How celebrity house prices stack up against Toronto real estate (Toronto Star)

What we can learn from New York's rent control regime (CBC News)

City Council Preview: April 26-28, 2017 (Torontoist)

High Park cherry blossoms will hit full bloom this week (Toronto Star)

Bank of Canada governor 'happy' to see plan for GTA housing market (CBC News)

The lax oversight of syndicated mortgages is hurting Ontario investors with little relief in sight (Financial Post)

Toronto Needs Immediate Solutions to Ongoing Homelessness Crisis (Torontoist)

The Evolution of Baku's Iconic Flame Towers (Baku)

Trans-Siberian Tram: Taking a Ride on the Volchansko Tramway (Global)

150 North Riverside Opens in Chicago (Chicago)