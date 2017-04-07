| by Greg Lipinski |

Just two weeks ago, ONE Properties revealed concept plans following two pre-application consultations for a mixed-use proposal in the heart of Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Designed by renowned Danish architects 3XN, both the developers and architects understand the significance of this site, located at he crossroads of the community. Now, One Properties and 3XN have published high-resolution version of the concept renderings, giving us a clearer look at the evolving plans.

Rendering of the residential tower, image courtesy of 3XN/One Properties

The first round of consultations held in January provided an overview of the neighbourhood, with various conceptual ideas brought forth by attendees to create a vibrant corner reflective of the community.

Close up of the residential tower, image courtesy of 3XN/ONE Properties

Following roundtable discussions with the attendees, 3XN created seven conceptual designs for the development's podium which they brought to the second consultation in February, comprised of variously arranged components that had been called for by the community.

Concept 1 as presented during the 2nd consultation, image courtesy of 3XN/One Properties

At the third meeting on March 23, 3XN revealed two refined podium concepts which represented a combination of favoured elements from the seven initial designs. 3XN also unveiled an early design for the tower, planned in the 40-storey range, to be built as rental apartments. As with the majority of high-rise proposals in the City, there were some concerns regarding the building being too tall for the area, while some members of the public were fine with the height.

Podium Option A, image courtesy of 3XN/ONE Properties

Catwalk and open space from Option A, image courtesy of 3XN/ONE Properties

In either refined concept, the plan includes active fine-grain retail at street level, with a major public realm element that engages the northwest corner of the Church and Wellesley intersection. A restaurant or market is currently planned on the second level of the podium, along with a fitness centre and private amenity space. On the third and fourth floor of the podium, a boutique hotel is planned, while the rental tower will rise 36 storeys above the podium.

Podium Option B, image courtesy of 3XN/ONE Properties

Amphitheatre-style stairs and seating of Option B, image courtesy of 3XN/ONE Properties

The development team have made it clear that these designs are still very preliminary and will evolve over the course of the planning process. With the round of pre-application meetings finished, the project team is working on refining the design, and preparing the planning rationale and documents that will be submitted to the City's Planning department for the site's rezoning, anticipated in a few months' time.

The development team have made it clear that these designs are still very preliminary and will evolve over the course of the planning process. With the round of pre-application meetings finished, the project team is working on refining the design, and preparing the planning rationale and documents that will be submitted to the City's Planning department for the site's rezoning, anticipated in a few months' time.