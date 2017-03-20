| by Stefan Novakovic |

Some 33 kilometres west of Downtown's Saint George campus, the expansion of the University of Toronto's Mississauga campus is continuing, with Phase Two of the new North Building complex now rising alongside its completed Phase One neighbour. Designed by Perkins + Will, the six-storey structure will add 210,000 ft² of academic and community space to the growing satellite campus.

Aerial view of construction, image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

Now rising three storeys above grade, the new North Building is situated immediately east of the Phase One facility, now known as Deerfield Hall. Opened in 2014, the Phase One building also features a design by Perkins + Will, with the bright cladding an immediately recognizable campus presence.

The completed Deerfield Hall, with construction ongoing to the east, image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

Featuring classrooms as well as study and lounge spaces, Deerfield Hall will be joined by a facility twice its size, with the Phase Two building targeting a 2018 completion.

Looking northeast, image via UTM

Putting a greater emphasis on student life and communal space, the Phase Two building will be anchored by a central atrium and event hall, providing a flexible configuration that serves as an informal gathering and study area as well as an event space.

The central atrium, image via UTM

The building will also feature academic space for the departments of English, Drama, Philosophy, Historical Studies, Language Studies, Political Science, and Sociology, while also housing a new Centre for South Asian Civilizations. Focusing on active learning classrooms that encourage student interactions and community-building, the classroom space will be complemented by a new Academic Skills Centre, with administrative space for Campus Facilities and Planning also set to be housed in the building.

Construction in March, 2017, image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

Grounded by a base of textured concrete, two cantilevered volumes will take shape on either side of the central atrium, with glazed terra cotta cladding. Creating an architectural dialogue with the similarly brightly clad Deerfield Hall, the more ambitious $89 million Phase Two building also targets LEED Gold certification, with green features including natural ventilation and an accessible green roof that would be activated for student events.

Looking north, image via UTM

Built by Stuart Olson Construction, the new North Building complex replaces a two-storey 1967-built structure which formed the original building of Erindale College. Intended to be a temporary structure, the old North Building instead became a key element of what eventually became UTM. Now demolished, the former building has made way for a pair of facilities that attempt to give the campus a stronger architectural identity.

The campus master plan, image via UTM

The facility will continue to rise in the coming months, with cladding installation set to begin later this year.