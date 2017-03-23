| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday proves that all major changes aren't obvious. Turning back the clocks to August 2013, and demolition had just begun at the seven-storey 1951 Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance building, then at the address of 40 Scott Street on the east side of Toronto's Downtown. While the building (and a Postmodern addition) was soon to be taken down, its original five-storey section at the corner of Scott and Wellington Streets would live on as the podium of a new high-rise condominium tower.

Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance building, August 2013, image by Forum contributor androiduk

Fast forward to March 2017, and the reconstructed facades of the original structure are now incorporated into the podium of Concert Properties' 88 Scott Street. The cleaned and reassembled limestone facades provide a timeless street-level presence for the new 58-storey Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed condominium tower above. West of the corner, space that was once occupied by a Postmodern addition to the Royal & Sun Alliance building, is now occupied by a minimalist Modern glass-clad component fronting onto Wellington Street. The glass section defers to the heritage facades, whereas the PoMo addition before subsumed it somewhat.

Reconstructed facades on the podium of 88 Scott Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

A view skyward reveals the under-construction condominium tower above. Now topped out at a height of 204 metres, installation of the building's precast concrete and window wall exterior will soon be complete.

88 Scott Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!