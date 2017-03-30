| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday highlights a recent major change on the block bounded by Jarvis, Isabella, and Huntley Streets, just south of the Bloor and Ted Rogers Way intersection. Restoration of the 1875-built William R. Johnston House fronting Jarvis Street (the back of which can be seen behind the scaffold on the right in the image below) began in 2014, for its incorporation into a new home for the Casey House HIV/AIDS care facility. Spring 2015 was a busy time in the project's earliest phases, with demolition of a former coach house at the rear of the property, the start of shoring activity, and a ceremonial ground breaking to mark the start of construction. Below, a view of the site from April 2015 faces southwest from the corner of Huntley and Isabella Streets, with a shoring rig and an excavator visible on site.

Casey House site viewed from the northeast, April 2015, image by Forum contributor Tuscani01

Fast forward to early-2017, and the four-storey, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed facility is now having its finishing touches installed in advance of opening. The warm tones of the new building establish a relationship with the Victorian brickwork and masonry of the restored William R. Johnston House. A recent post in our Forum thread for the project reveals a closer look at the newly pristine mansion, as well as highlighting the various exterior finishing materials utilized for the modern addition's exterior.

Casey House site viewed from the northeast, March 2017, image by Alexander Vu

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!