| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back in time over a decade for a view of construction at 10 Dundas East, a building known for its Times Square-inspired illuminated signs and its gunmetal gray industrial design. Back in 2006, three tall concrete elevator cores dominated the northwest-facing view from the corner of Victoria and Dundas, as the steel skeleton for the mixed-use commercial and institutional development had begun to take shape. In the background, one of the twin towers of Canderel's Residences of College Park can be seen rising in the distance.

Northwest view of construction at 10 Dundas East in 2006, image by Craig White

Fast forward almost 11 years, and the 2017 view from the same angle reveals the completed Baldwin & Franklin Architects-designed structure, now eclipsing Residences of College Park and adorned with an eclectic mix of static and dynamic signage. The 10-storey, 360,000 ft² building—briefly known as Toronto Life Square before a 2009 name change—received its first tenants back in 2007, shortly after opening its doors.

10 Dundas East viewed from the southeast corner of Victoria and Dundas, 2017, image by Jack Landau

A wider view from the same vantage point reveals the full ten-storey height of the completed project in its Yonge-Dundas Square context.

10 Dundas East viewed from the southeast corner of Victoria and Dundas, 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!