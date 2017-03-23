| by Jack Landau |

Shoring activity is now well underway at the site of a new condominium from State Building Group and Madison Homes, the 19-storey Richmond Architects-designed tower soon to rise at 609 Avenue Road between St. Clair and Lonsdale. Following the demolition of the project's on-site presentation centre earlier this year, work to prepare for excavation commenced in February. Since then, crews from Anchor Shoring have been hard at work creating the pile and lagging earth retention system that will stabilize the surrounding soil and allow for a safe removal of east from the site.

East view across the 609 Avenue Road site, image by Jack Landau

The 2,045 m² lot is currently abuzz with activity as shoring crews drill holes around the perimeter of the site, then lowering a steel I-beam into each one, and then anchoring it with poured concrete to create what are referred to as soldier piles. Once excavation begins, timber—known as lagging—is then slotted between the soldier piles to hold back the surrounding earth.

Northeast view across the 609 Avenue Road site, image by Jack Landau

Above, a northeast view across the development site shows several steel I-beams waiting to be dug into the earth. Just out of frame to the right, hidden from view by construction hoarding, a row of evenly-spaced vertical steel I-beams stick up from the ground. Below, on the north side of the site a shoring rig continues to drill boreholes and insert hollow steel casings into the ground, while concrete trucks idle nearby waiting to fill them in.

Northwest view across the 609 Avenue Road site, image by Jack Landau

Once shoring activity wraps up, work will begin on excavation of the development's four-level underground parking garage, set to contain 166 parking spaces and 145 bicycle spaces. Upon completion of the development, 609 Avenue Road will add 161 new condominium units to the Forest Hill area, with unit sizes ranging between 500 ft² and 2,000 ft² in size. The building will offer residents a selection of amenity spaces featuring interiors by Tomas Pearce, including a media lounge, a fitness centre, a pet wash station, a party room, a private dining room, and an outdoor rooftop amenity.

East view across the 609 Avenue Road site, image by Jack Landau

We will keep you updated as construction progresses. In the meantime, further information can be found in our dataBase file, linked below.