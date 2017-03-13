| by Jack Landau |

A successful launch for Tridel's Via Bloor is advancing plans for the second phase of this architectsAlliance-designed condominium development planned for Toronto's Bloor and Parliament area. Following swift sales for the 38-storey first phase's 372 suites, marketing has begun for the development's 45-storey tower second phase, located immediately to the east. Set to rise 138.5 metres, the building will include 397 units, housed within a rounded triangular tower that addresses the narrow Parliament Street frontage at the site's eastern tip.

Via Bloor (R) and Via Bloor 2(L), image courtesy of Tridel

The project aims to draw the high-end retail of Toronto's famed "Mink Mile" further to the east, creating what Tridel’s Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing, Jim Ritchie, describes as "a new gateway to the fashionable boutiques, chic restaurants and cultural institutions of Bloor Street," continuing that "[the] location puts us on the doorstep of some of Toronto’s most desirable neighbourhoods, including Rosedale, Yorkville, Greektown, Riverdale and The Village.”

Via Bloor site plan, image courtesy of Tridel

Coming in a mix of two-bedroom, two-bedroom+den, and three-bedroom layouts, Via Bloor 2 is offering a range of unit types that cater to a variety of lifestyles. Notably, no one-bedroom units are being offered.

The building's 'Via Collection' will range in size from 700 ft² up to 950 ft², while the 'Signature Collection' will feature a selection of larger units, sized between 950 ft² and 1,360 ft². Situated on level 40 and above, the Signature Collection suites will include upgraded finishes with high-rise views, priced between $865,000 and approximately $1.3 million. Two exclusive penthouse units will be housed on the top floor, offering two-storey layouts priced from $2.76 million.

The project will offer its residents over 26,000 ft² of indoor and outdoor amenity space, appointed by II BY IV DESIGN. Podium-level amenity space include a theatre room, spa lounge, fitness centre with full weight program, spin room, yoga studio, and gym lounge, as well as men’s and women’s change rooms, a steam room, a sauna, and whirlpools.

The 4th floor—where most of the indoor amenities are clustered—will also be home to a party room with an outdoor lounge and private grilling areas, a game room, and an outdoor area connecting to the fitness centre. One level above, the 5th floor will be the site of the building's remaining outdoor amenities, in the form of an outdoor swimming pool and an terrace lounge with grilling areas.

Via Bloor (R) and Via Bloor 2(L), image courtesy of Tridel

Via Bloor 2's ground level will feature two separate lobbies featuring 24-hour concierge services, and will be anchored to the streetscape through the inclusion of approximately 17,000 ft² of retail space.These lobbies and retail spaces will open out onto an enhanced public realm featuring a pedestrian-friendly promenade and landscaped green space by Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

Targeting LEED Gold certification, the project will include a number of efficiency features meant to minimize the building's environmental impact, including the availability of electric vehicle charging stations within the building's parking component. Additional features that will be incorporated into Via Bloor 2 include an automated license plate recognition system in the parking garage, and "Smart Suite" wall pads in units that connect with residents' smartphones to control heating/cooling, remote door-locking, and more.

You can review existing information by visiting our dataBase file for the project, linked below, a chock full of renderings. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.