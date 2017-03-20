| by Jack Landau |

A few months after developers Urban Capital Property Group and Rosewater Capital Group applied for Site Plan Approval (SPA) for the 784 The Queensway site in Etobicoke, a new rendering and registration page are hinting at changes to the development now known as Queensway Park. Named after the 3.1 hectare Queensway Park that borders the site to the north, the project—by architects RAW Design—was originally proposed at an 8-storey, 33-metre height, with 172 residential condominium units.

While a December 2016 application for Site Plan Approval was still referencing the 8-storey version of the building, a more recently-released rendering for the project depicts a 9-storey height. Given the scope of the changes, it is likely that there will either be a resubmission or a Committee of Adjustment application for Minor Variance to have the additional floor approved.

Newest iteration of Queensway Park, image retrieved from queenswaypark.ca

According to the December planning documents submitted with the City of Toronto, the 8-storey version of the project’s 172 units would come in a mix of 98 one-bedroom suites (57%) and 74 two-bedroom suites (43%). It is not yet known how the additional level of residential suites would be configured. While the number of units will likely change to reflect the new 9-storey height, a price point—starting from the mid $200,000s—is now shown on the project's recently-launched registration page.

Comparing current (top) with previous (bottom) iterations of Queensway Park, images: queenswaypark.ca and City of Toronto

While revised planning documents are yet to materialize, some outward changes to the project are apparent. Aside from the stepped-back 9th storey absent in the earlier rendering, the new image depicts a darker and slightly more defined exterior, consisting of a brick cladding with a warmer materiality. The new exterior treatment could create a more cohesive relationship with First Avenue Properties’ similarly-clad Qube Condos (seen below), which stands 8 storeys to the immediate east on The Queensway. A portion of Queensway Park's site wraps around the rear of Qube, creating a narrow frontage on Avon Park Drive.

3D Aerial view of existing site context, image via Google Maps

The previous iteration of the plans submitted for SPA would be served by 181 parking spaces, most located within a two-level underground parking garage. This garage would house 25 visitor parking spaces and 141 resident parking spaces, as well as 117 long-term bicycle spaces located on the P1 level. An additional 13 short-term bicycle spaces would be housed on the ground level.

