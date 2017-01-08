| by Cody Kita |

A recently proposed 8-storey mid-rise, mixed-use development at 784 The Queensway could contribute 172 condominium units to the ongoing intensification in the Queensway neighbourhood in Etobicoke. Located on the north side of The Queensway and facing Queensway Park, the site is bound by Smith Crescent to its west and Avon Park Road to its east, the site wrapping around the recently built Qube Condominium. While the proposal is at an early stage, the project—if built—would join a number of nearby mid-rise developments, including the proposed 1001 The Queensway, and the two-year old Hive Lofts, in the area west of Royal York to over past Islington in South Etobicoke.

The Queensway frontage, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Designed by RAW for Urban Capital in partnership with Rosewater Capital, the mid-rise development would replace a Beer Store location and its substantial parking lot that currently occupies the site. The build-out would also require the relocation of a City-owned sewer and its easement to the western portion of the 3,802 m² site.

An aerial view of the site, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The development's retail space is designed to facilitate retaining the Beer Store as one of the retail tenants, with additional vendors occupying new street-level retail spaces. Above the commercial level, the first storey of the residential section would include both indoor amenity space and an outdoor terrace overlooking the park to the north.

The ground floor plan, click for a closer view, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Of the 172 units currently proposed for the 14,204 m² mid-rise, 98 (57%) are planned as one bedroom units, while 74 (43%) would be two-bedroom suites.

Looking southeast from Smith Crescent, image via submission to the City of Toronto

15 surface parking spaces are provided on the north side of the building, along with access to loading and a two-level underground garage, the proposal calls for 181 total parking spaces, as well as 130 spaces for bicycles on the P1 level.

Looking southeast from Smith Crescent in late 2016, image via Google Maps

With development continuing to remake parts of South Etobicoke, 784 The Queensway would join a quickly changing part of the city. As the City's Avenues Plan targets mid-rise buildings along this stretch of road, the planning rationale—prepared by Hunter & Associates—argues that the project is another step in the right direction for the area, introducing an additional dose of relatively modest density to The Queensway.

***

UrbanToronto will continue to keep its readers updated as the status of 784 The Queensway’s proposal progresses. In the meantime, you can find more information on this proposal and other nearby developments through our dataBase files, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Join in on the discussion of the project in the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment below.