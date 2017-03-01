| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a drone-captured view of the Toronto skyline. Shot from high above Christie Pits Park and submitted to our Toronto Skyline Forum thread by contributor DtTO, this view shows mid-rise densities along Christie Street, with low-rise housing beyond. In the distance, high-rise condominium and office towers dot a growing skyline.

Toronto skyline from above Christie Pits Park, image by Forum contributor DtTO

