| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dramatic long-exposure view of southern Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores skyline. Submitted to the UrbanToronto Flickr Pool by Hồng Tiến, this shot shows the area's growing cluster of waterfront condominiums.with The 49-storey Lago at the Waterfront is currently the tallest building in frame, though it will eventually be surpassed in height by the under-construction 66-storey Eau de Soleil Condos, visible on the far right of the image below.

Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Flickr user Hồng Tiến

