| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dramatic view of Toronto captured at dusk. Shot from a south-facing office in the Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning and submitted to our Flickr Pool by Worrawat Engchuan, this view overlooks a number of new additions to the cityscape. Among these new additions, INDX Condos and the EY Tower are both visible to the left of centre in the shot below.

View from the Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning, image by Worrawat Engchuan via Flickr

