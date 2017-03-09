| by Julian Mirabelli |

Rare side-by-side excavations at the intersection of Dundas and Jarvis Streets in Downtown Toronto have created what some people might consider a rather precarious situation, where the road has been temporarily turned into a rock causeway spanning across two deep pits.

View of the intersection of Dundas and Jarvis Streets looking east, image by Edward Skira.

The work sites in question are Gupta Group's 50-storey Dundas Square Gardens (DSG) on the northeast corner of the intersection, and CentreCourt's 50-storey Grid Condos on the southeast corner. Both projects carried out a rather rapid demolition of the existing buildings on the site beginning last year, and didn't stop digging until recently as both developments have bottomed out and are preparing for construction to begin. Dundas' curious situation won't last for very long, as the tower crane has been erected on the site of Grid Condos, with DSG soon to follow suit.

With these developments underway, the transformation of Dundas and Jarvis is in full swing, as a flood of new towers are coming to the immediate area. In addition to Grid and DSG, the 42-storey Pace Condos was completed last year on the southwest corner of the intersection, while just to the south, Ryerson University's 30-storey Jarvis Street Residence will top off in the coming months. Just south of Grid Condos, the Grand Hotel is also planning an expansion, with a new 45-storey tower constructed alongside the existing building. In addition, at least four more towers are trudging through the planning pipeline in the immediate vicinity, all of which will be covered in an upcoming Growth to Watch For story on the Church and Jarvis Street corridors.

View across Jarvis looking north, with the south side of the Dundas causeway seen, image by Sean Marshall.

In the meantime, you can enjoy Dundas Street's temporary incarnation (reminiscent of Gandalf's tragic death scene?!), and stay up to date on development happening at Dundas and Jarvis by checking out the associated Forum threads, by following the linked dataBase files below, or by leaving a comment in the space provided on this page.