| by Jack Landau |

Development appears to be central to John Tory’s transit plans; Mayor Tory to consult experts, data to advise him on soaring housing prices; Scarborough transit riders, on why they still support the subway extension; and more news:

Development appears to be central to John Tory’s transit plans: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Toronto aims to improve garden tourism (Metro News)

Mayor Tory to consult experts, data to advise him on soaring housing prices (Globe and Mail)

Toronto gets local heritage minutes (Metro News)

Soaring Toronto house prices refill empty nests (Toronto Star)

“The east end is always getting overlooked”: Scarborough transit riders, on why they still support the subway extension (Toronto Life)

Foreign buyer tax alone won't fix Toronto housing crisis: report (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Forum Finds LXXI (Global)

Kuala Lumpur's Supertall Four Seasons Place Set for 2018 Opening (Kuala Lumpur)

Sweeping Shots Showcase Extell Development's One Manhattan Square (New York)