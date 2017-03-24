| by Jack Landau |

In the little over two months since we last checked in on the construction of Madison Homes and Fieldgate Urban's ZIGG Condos, much progress has been made on the 11-storey Kirkor Architects-designed condominium on Toronto's St. Clair Avenue West. Back in January, work was underway on the building's sixth level, which tops the base volume fronting St. Clair. Now, forming of the 11th and final habitable floor is underway, to be followed by the mechanical penthouse level that will top off the mid-rise development.

ZIGG Condos viewed from the northwest on St. Clair, image by Jack Landau

Alongside the rapid forming witnessed during the past few months, another conspicuous element of the project has been taking shape below, with the first of ZIGG's exterior precast concrete panels installed along the St. Clair frontage in February. Precast cladding now rises to ZIGG's third floor, and is soon to be complemented by contrasting dark brick elements. Window installation will then seal the building envelope, with glazing scheduled to be completed in the Summer.

Precast cladding on the north side of ZIGG Condos, image by Jack Landau

While the completion of structural forming is in sight, ZIGG's tower crane will remain in place throughout the Spring in order to hoist remaining precast panels and roofing materials. Following the completion of the building envelope, the covered walkway along St. Clair will be removed, priming the site for the start of new sidewalk and streetscape construction.

ZIGG Condos viewed from the northeast on St. Clair, image by Jack Landau

Aerial views of the site from the west contextualize ZIGG's contribution to St. Clair's growing mid-rise corridor, showing how the building's massing relates to nearby structures. The project's six-storey base picks up on the scale of surrounding mid-rises, while the stepped-back upper levels transition the massing towards the centre of the site. To the rear, a series of stepbacks help reduce the massing to meet the more low-rise neighbourhood to the south.

ZIGG Condos viewed from the west, image by Jack Landau

