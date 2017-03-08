| by Stefan Novakovic |

Close by one of Southern Ontario's landmark natural features, a nine-storey condominium dubbed The Bluffs is planned on Toronto's Kingston Road. Located in Scarborough near St. Clair's eastern terminus, the 182-unit development will introduce mid-rise density to a revitalizing corridor, where a cluster of similarly scaled projects is gradually re-making the east-west road into a more urban environment.

The Bluffs, image via Skale Developments

Designed by RAW for Skale Developments, the project was recently submitted for Site Plan Approval (SPA) to the City of Toronto. Fronting Kingston Road with a pair of retail spaces—which add up to almost 20,000 ft²—The Bluffs will introduce more street-friendly and pedestrian-oriented retail to the area.

Occupying a full—and currently vacant—block between Gradewell Drive and Eastville Avenue, the contemporary building meets Kingston Road with an articulated frontage accented by extruded brick elements. Reducing the visual impact of the project's nine-storey height, RAW's massing strategy animates the building's north elevation with material variety and a slightly irregular frontage. At street level, the project also includes the improved sidewalks and new street-level landscaping—by Adesso Design Inc.—that typically accompany new development.

The project site, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The 182 one- to three-bedroom suites will range in size from 475 ft² to 1,580 ft², with interiors appointed by figure3 Interior Design. Featuring 9' ceilings throughout the principal living areas, the suites will be complemented by a range of amenities, which offer communal secondary living spaces for residents. Alongside a fully equipped gym, a media lounge, and a private dining room, the building features a south-facing communal terrace, offering a relaxed social environment framed by bucolic views of the greenery that stretches out towards the Scarborough Bluffs and Lake Ontario.

All suites will also feature private outdoor spaces, with balconies and terraces on all four elevations. Some terraces are over 500 ft² in size, providing a full outdoor living space akin to a small private backyard or garden. Below grade, meanwhile, the building will feature 172 parking spaces, spread out across three underground levels.

A 3D aerial view of the site alongside the Scarborough Bluffs, image via Google Maps

