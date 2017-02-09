| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday covers an important piece of transit infrastructure serving Line 2 of the TTC subway. Designed by architect John B. Parkin and built in 1966, (the slots in the roof used to be open to the air—they were sealed up to reduce noise and reduce track maintenance), the Rosedale Valley Bridge carries subway traffic over the ravine between Sherbourne and Castle Frank stations. Back in 2004, the view west over the bridge from Bloor Street showed the Bloor-Yorkville skyline rising from beyond the treetops of the Rosedale Valley.

West view over the Rosedale Valley Bridge, 2004, image by Edward Skira

Fast forward to February 8, 2017, and a number of new buildings have been added to the landscape. Among the new additions, this view features (from right to left) Milan Condos, the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences, One Bloor East, Couture Condos, X Condos, the James Cooper Mansion, X2 Condos, and a sliver of one of the U Condominiums towers. In the foreground, The Selby can be seen rising on Sherbourne Street, on its way to an eventual height of 50 storeys.

West view over the Rosedale Valley Bridge, February 2017, image by Stefan Novakovic

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!