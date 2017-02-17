| by Stefan Novakovic |

East of Pharmacy Avenue, another mid-rise could join Scarborough's Danforth Avenue, adding to a quietly growing part of Toronto. Located at 3258 Danforth, the latest development proposed for this stretch calls for an 8-storey condo to replace a parking lot belonging to a mechanic and used car dealership.

Existing site context, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Designed by Sol-Arch, the project's aesthetic could be described as somewhat eclectic, with a number of architectural details appearing seemingly out of sync. Broadly speaking, however, the design attempts to combine a variety of design languages and typologies—including a sort of turret that fronts the corner—into a single building.

3258 Danforth avenue,image via submission to the City of Toronto

Submitted by Kayra Holdings, the proposal calls for 30 condominium suites, as well as a pair of retail spaces at street level. The residential unit mix calls for 23 one-bedroom (77%) and 6 two-bedroom (20%) suites, as well as a single three-bedroom apartment (3%).

At grade, the larger commercial unit fronts the corner on the Danforth, while a smaller space would be accessible from August Avenue. The two retail units feature a combined area of just under 140 m². Accessed via August, 10 stacked parking spots would be located at the north end of the building, with 24 bicycle spaces planned inside.

The site plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Requiring Site Plan Approval (SPA), the development was submitted to the City of Toronto in the final days of 2016, with some further supplementary documents added in early 2017.

