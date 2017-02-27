| by Jack Landau |

A new mixed-use residential condominium is taking shape just north of the Downtown Toronto intersection for which it is named. Canderel's YC Condos, half a block north of the Yonge and College intersection, began construction back at the start of 2015 when demolition commenced on a two-storey retail building at the southwest corner of Yonge and Grenville streets. By February of that year, the structure was gone and work commenced on backfilling its basement level. Shoring of the site kicked off in March 2015, followed by the start of excavation shortly thereafter, and once the bottom of the pit had been reached, the forming of the building's 5-level underground parking garage began in early 2016. The project reached a major milestone last September when work began on the project's ground floor.

Southwest view of YC Condos, image by Greg Lipinski

Since our last construction update on the project back in November, crews have been busy forming the podium levels for the 651-foot Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium development. Now, even at just four storeys in the air, the podium is already impacting the Yonge and Grenville intersection with its verticality. The southern half of the podium is marked by a series of piers which emphasize the skyward climb to come.

YC Condos' Yonge Street frontage, image by Greg Lipinski

YC's podium levels now sit at the same height as the neighbouring Oddfellows' Hall building to the south. The view below—captured from the southeast corner of Yonge and Carlton—reveals how the tower will soon dominate this vantage point. YC will rise alongside the recently-completed 50-storey Karma Condos development, visible to the left rear of the image below.

YC viewed from the southeast corner of Yonge and Carlton, image by Greg Lipinski

The 6-storey podium volume will meet the corner of Yonge and Grenville with new retail, while offices will take up the floors above. Beyond the podium, the project's residential floors will eventually reach a height of 198 metres, including amenities on the upper most two levels, and introduce a total of 600 new condominium units to the College Park area.

YC Condos, image courtesy of Canderel

