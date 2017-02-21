| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above an historic Toronto landmark. Submitted to the Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this drone-captured view looks over Queen's Park and the 1893-built Ontario Legislative Building, facing south down the axis of University Avenue and on to the Toronto skyline.

Aerial view over Queen's Park facing towards the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!