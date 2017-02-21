| by Jack Landau |

In the seven months since we last covered the construction of TAS and Main and Main Developments' Kingston&Co. Condominiums, the Teeple Architects-designed mid-rise development has grown significantly in Toronto's Kingston Road Village area. At the time of our last update in mid-2016, work was underway on the building's underground levels. In the months since, the underground levels have been completed, and work has since moved on to the forming of the 10-storey above-grade levels.

Kingston&Co viewed from the west on Kingston Road, image by Craig White

The building now stands five storeys over Kingston Road, just east of Victoria Park Avenue and the former Toronto/Scarborough city limit. Forming of the building's lower four-storey volume is now complete, creating a prominent contribution to a new Kingston Road street wall. With the lower volume fully formed, the building's upper storeys are stepping back on the north side as they rise.

Kingston&Co viewed from the east on Kingston Road, image by Craig White

While the north side will step back at every level—terracing the massing down to meet the low-rise neighbourhood to the north—the south side will feature a stepback as well, just below the top floor. With each stepback, the footprint of the upper floors gradually decreases in size, requiring less time to form each floor, and meaning that it should only be a few more months before the structure tops out at 10 storeys.

Kingston&Co viewed from the west on Kingston Road, image by Craig White

The completed project will add 165 residential units to the Kingston Road Village area, sometimes referred to by realtors as the Upper Beach neighbourhood. This addition of residential density will be complemented by a major contribution of ground floor retail, serving as an eastern extension to the improving stretch of street front shops, restaurants, and cafes to the west on Kingston Road.

Future ground floor retail at Kingston&Co, image by Craig White

