| by Jack Landau |

Just south of Burlington's Aldershot GO Station, a new condominium and townhome community by Adi Development Group will soon be placing hundreds of new residents within range of the regional rail station, on a long-quiet 13-acre site. The ICON Architects-designed project's initial phase "Stationwest" will include 233 townhome units occupying the north and east sides of the site, while follow-up phase 'The West – Condominiums at Stationwest' will feature two mid-rise condominium buildings. With time winding down until The West's February 4th Grand Opening, newly released renderings are now giving us our first look at the amenity spaces within the development.

The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

The two buildings will contain 86 and 82 units, with sizes ranging from 338 ft² to 874 ft², and prices ranging between $198,990 and $449,900. Residents of these suites will have access to a collection of both indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a gym, a party room, an outdoor terrace, and a lobby space with 8-hour concierge service.

Lobby, The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Appointed by interior designers U31, The West's indoor spaces range from lavish to minimalist. On the more minimalist end, the project's fitness centre will utilize floor-to-ceiling glazing and mirrored walls to maximize lighting, while simple geometric flourishes add visual interest to the interiors.

Gym, The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

The finishes take on a different tone in the project's party room space, which follows a similar theme of natural warm hues as seen within the building's lobby. The West's party room will include ample seating, a dining area, and a wall of floor-to-ceiling glazing that opens up onto an outdoor terrace.

Party room, The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

In addition to the part room terrace, a much larger rooftop patio space will provide residents with a communal outdoor gathering place offering seating, an outdoor fireplace, and a collection of trees and planters.

Rooftop terrace, The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

We will keep you updated as the project develops, and new details continue to emerge. In the meantime, additional information and renderings can be found in our dataBase file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the space provided at the bottom of this page.