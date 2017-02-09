| by Jack Landau |

Since topping out at a height of 43 storeys late last year in Toronto's St. James Town community, Medallion Corp's 561 Sherbourne is continuing to develop a unique presence amongst the area's 1970s-era slab-style rental apartment towers. The Page + Steele/IBI Group Architects-designed purpose-built rental tower—slated for completion later this year—will add over 400 new rental units to what is already Canada's densest neighbourhood.

561 Sherbourne and surrounding context, image by Forum contributor stjames2queenwest

The most visible change in recent weeks has been the forming of the tower's mechanical penthouse level. In the view below, captured from the southwest, the mechanical penthouse is easily identifiable by its change in geometry above the uppermost residential level.

561 Sherbourne, image by Forum contributor steveve

Cladding installation has progressed significantly since our last update in mid-December. At that time, the building's main exterior expression of dark-tinted window wall with dark spandrel panels and mullions rose to the 15th floor. In the weeks since, cladding has been installed as high as the 21st floor, now sealing roughly half of the tower off from the harsh winter weather. During these same few weeks, installation of the tower's dark-tinted balcony glazing has continued, though at a slower pace.

Cladding progress at 561 Sherbourne, image by Forum contributor stjames2queenwest

The tower is being constructed in the space between two existing rental towers, and on the former footprint of a No Frills grocery store. While the No Frills moved to a nearby location at 345 Bloor East, a rebuilt podium—with an improved frontage now closer to Sherbourne Street—will include a FreshCo grocery store, providing more grocery options for the growing area.

Future retail space at the base of 561 Sherbourne, image by Forum contributor stjames2queenwest

Once complete, the building will set itself apart from surrounding towers in the St. James Town community with a selection of amenity offerings serving residents of the building's 409 units. These amenities include a theatre room, a gym, a yoga area, a multi purpose room, a games room, an outdoor terrace, a lounge/library space, and a concierge service.

561 Sherbourne, image by Forum contributor stjames2queenwest

You can check out our dataBase file for 561 Sherbourne for renderings and more! Let us know what you think about this project by leaving a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page, or join in on the conversation in our associated Forum thread.