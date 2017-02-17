| by Jack Landau |

Just east of Sherbourne, a rapidly intensifying block of Adelaide Street East will soon see another infusion of residential density, as construction progresses on Greenpark Homes and Fieldgate Homes' Axiom Condos. The Kirkor Architects-designed project features 19- and 21-storey volumes, which are set to reach respective heights of 226 feet and 246 feet, rising from a shared 7-storey podium.

Axiom Condos viewed from the southwest on Princess Street, image by Jack Landau

Work on the project kicked off in late 2014, with the demolition of a two-storey, brick-clad commercial property. By the close of that year, demolition of the building was well underway on the site's west half, while shoring activity had commenced at the east end of the lot. Then, by January 2015, the first signs of excavation were spotted along the site's eastern perimeter. The next noteworthy milestone came in May of that year, when excavation bottomed out and work began on a base for the first tower crane. In the year and a half since, the project's underground parking garage, podium levels, and much of the two towers, have now been formed.

Axiom Condos viewed from the east on Adelaide, image by Jack Landau

The most recent milestone at the Axiom Condos site came last month, when the first cladding elements were spotted at the base of the podium. In the weeks since cladding installation commenced, much of the podium levels have been finished with a combination of white precast and brick veneer panels. These cladding materials will create a lattice-like screen over the lowermost residential levels, with an aim to tie the podium levels in with the surrounding warehouse vernacular.

Cladding at the base of Axiom's east tower, image by Jack Landau

The image above of the east tower also shows the first of the window wall cladding which will wrap the buildings. A closer look at the west tower gets in closer on the details of this cladding, which features dark mullions and narrow white spandrel panels.

Window wall cladding on Axiom, image by Jack Landau

As Axiom has grown taller, it has become visible from several new vantage points around the neighbourhood. With each tower now reaching 14 storeys and construction crews in a rhythm of forming and pouring the tower floors, it won't be much longer until the project tops out. Once complete, Axiom's two condominium towers will add 527 units to the neighbourhood.

Axiom viewed from the north on Richmond Street, image by Jack Landau

