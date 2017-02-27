| by Jack Landau |

Residents have begun to replace construction crews at Plaza's Musée Condos, with occupancy now reaching the 6th floor of the 17-storey condominium development in Toronto's thriving King West neighbourhood. With the lower levels of the Quadrangle Architects-designed development now populated, we were given a sneak peek at the building's Bryon Patton and Associates-appointed common elements for a taste of what the building on Adelaide east of Bathurst offers.

West view of Musée Condos from Adelaide Street, image by Jack Landau

First Impressions are made in Musée's lobby, where residents and guests are greeted by a sleek space with a neutral colour palette, comfortable seating, accented columns, and playful lighting touches. The lobby is staffed by a 24-hour concierge service, and features windows facing out onto the project's sheltered mid-block galleria.

Lobby at Musée Condos, image by Jack Landau

Musée's lobby connects with a lounge and dining room, which offers a large space for residents to host functions. The space contains dining tables, a bar area with marble countertops, and couches surrounding a flatscreen television. Like the lobby, this space features a row of windows that overlook the ground level galleria, while the south windows overlook the development's 8,000 ft² public park, to be landscaped this Spring and tentatively scheduled to open mid-June.

Lounge and dining room at Musée Condos, image by Jack Landau

Just south of the lounge and dining room, Musée's ground floor is also home to a gym and yoga studio containing a range of exercise equipment for residents. A full wall of floor-to-ceiling glazing fills the space with natural light, while also offering views out onto the park space.

Gym and yoga studio at Musée Condos, image by Jack Landau

While the ground floor amenities are currently the only spaces available to building residents, there are more rooms being readied to open in the coming months. The closest to completion is currently the theatre and media room, which is on track for mid-March. Work on the building's sauna, pool, whirlpool, change rooms, and guest suites are all anticipated to be complete by early June, while the remaining outdoor terrace and grilling areas are on track to open in late June.

Future theatre/meeting room at Musée Condos, image by Jack Landau

Meanwhile, one of the project's publicly-accessible spaces is shaping up, with lighting and finishing materials now evident within Musée's street-level galleria. Lined with art and punctuated by a row of sculptural columns, this space will connect Adelaide Street pedestrians with the future public park and the developing set of pedestrian laneways which will animate this block.

Future galleria at Musée Condos, image by Jack Landau

