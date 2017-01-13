| by Jack Landau |

We have been closely following the construction of Madison Homes and Fieldgate Urban's ZIGG Condos for over a year now, with regular updates on the project providing insight into the work that goes into building a mid-rise condominium. At the time of our last update in December, forming of the 11-storey Kirkor Architects-designed building's fifth floor was nearing completion, while forming of the sixth floor's first elements had commenced at the east end of the site. Since then, work on the fifth floor has wrapped up, while work on the sixth floor's walls and columns has progressed significantly.

ZIGG Condos viewed from St. Clair Avenue West, image by Alexander Vu

Structural forming for ZIGG Condos is now roughly two thirds complete, with the application of the building's precast concrete cladding expected to begin as early as January 23rd, while the first windows are expected to be installed in the vicinity of February 20th. Cladding installation is expected to take several months, with plans to have the exterior sealed off in time for Summer.

ZIGG Condos viewed from Poplar Plains Rd., image by Alexander Vu

Another major construction milestone is anticipated to take place in early-March, when forming of ZIGG's structure is expected to wrap up, assuming favourable weather conditions. Following the completion of forming, the project's tower crane will remain in place for between 4-8 weeks to facilitate the hoisting of heavy equipment and material.

ZIGG Condos viewed from Poplar Plains Rd., image by Alexander Vu

Once opened, ZIGG will add 166 suites St. Clair Avenue West, with unit sizes ranging from 500 ft² up to 1,796 ft², in one to three-bedroom layouts. ZIGG's residents will enjoy a selection of amenities appointed by The Design Agency, including a gym, a party room, and a rooftop terrace with barbecues, and indoor lounge space and bar.

ZIGG Condos, image courtesy of Madison/Fieldgate

Additional information and renderings can be found in our dataBase file for ZIGG Condos, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.