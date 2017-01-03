| by Jack Landau |

Last month, we shared our visit to the Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton presentation centre for The Daniels Corporation's Daniels Erin Mills master-planned community in Mississauga, taking a look at the project's marquee third phase development. Inside, the combination of floorplans, finishes, and a scale model of the 19-storey Kirkor Architects Planners-designed 'Arc' provided a glimpse into life at the new condo tower. Serving as the centerpiece of the presentation centre, the scale model offers a comprehensive insight into the project's striking design.

Scale model of Arc, image by Jack Landau

Towards the building's narrow Eglinton Avenue frontage, the tower leans dramatically to the north. The south end of the massing features three large stepbacks, which help transition the building down to the smaller-scale built form to the south.

Scale model of Arc, image by Jack Landau

These south stepbacks will create spacious terraces for a few lucky residents, offering views of the growing Erin Mills community.

Terraces on the scale model of Arc, image by Jack Landau

In addition to ample private balcony and terrace space, the project will offer a large amenity terrace overlooking a landscaped forecourt capable of hosting farmers markets and programmed events, creating a relationship between the private and community amenities.

Amenity terrace and public realm on the scale model of Arc, image by Jack Landau

Arc's Erin Mills Parkway frontage will include 15,000 ft² of retail space, hopefully adding some pedestrian animation to this busy Mississauga arterial. The same landscaping and paving pattern seen on the large corner pedestrian space will wrap around to the building's retail-lined Erin Mills Parkway frontage, as seen in the image below.

Retail frontages and public realm on the scale model of Arc, image by Jack Landau

Preliminary site activity is now underway at the Arc site. Upon completion, the project will add approximately 300 condominium units to the burgeoning Erin Mills high-rise community, with unit sizes ranging from 380 ft² to 1487 ft², priced from the low $200,000s.

Scale model of Arc, image by Jack Landau

For more information about the Daniels Erin Mills community, make sure to check out our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space below this page, or join the conversation in our associated Forum thread.