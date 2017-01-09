| by Stefan Novakovic |

Adding mid-rise density to Toronto's Avenue Road, Brandy Lane Homes' The Davies is slated to begin construction this year. Designed by SMV Architects, the 9-storey luxury development will overlook the revamped Robertson Davies Park to its south, with the park set to be enhanced using the public benefits funds secured via the City's agreement with Brandy Lane.

The Davies, with the revamped park seen at right, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

While the scale and materiality—textured stone characterizes the exterior—set the development apart from the glassy point towers that typify much of Toronto's new construction, it's the suite interiors that really define the project. Situated at the very high end of the market, The Davies' suites offer private elevator entries, with each of the spacious living spaces—which range in size from over 1,000 ft² to around 3,000 ft²—designed to accommodate at least an 8-person dining table.

A living/dining space, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

Featuring private gas BBQ connections on the terraces and balconies, the suites are designed for indoor and outdoor entertainment, replicating some of the functions of a detached family home. With interiors by Lukas Design, the suites also feature high-end custom kitchens with 30" appliances, with 10' and 11' ceilings throughout the principal living areas. Seen below, the 1,105 ft² 'M' suite—one of the few remaining floorplans—offers one of The Davies' smaller living spaces.

Suite M, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

While almost all of the project's lower level suites have now been sold, two penthouse units remain on the market. Facing northwest, 8th floor's 'PH D' suite offers an even more luxurious configuration. With 1,773 ft² of interior space and a 133 ft² terrace—which continues down the length of suite as a Juliet balcony—the home features both a living/dining room and a 'great room,' effectively creating two living spaces.

Suite PH D, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

On the 7th floor, the north-east facing 'PH C' suite offers a similar configuration, albeit with even more spacious set of dual living areas. The suite also features a 279 ft² balcony, while both bedrooms feature both an ensuite and a walk-in closet.

Suite PH C, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

We will keep you updated as condo construction begins, and the enhancement of Robertson Davies Park gets underway. In the meantime, further information is available via our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space on this page, or add your voice to the conversation in our Forum.