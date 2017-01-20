| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an institutional landmark in Mississauga. Submitted by Instagram user ozimekphotography, this photo shows the Kongats Architects design of the University of Toronto's Terrence Donnelly Health Sciences Complex. Completed in 2011, the four-storey complex is home to the Mississauga Academy of Medicine, U of T’s biomedical communications program, Department of Anthropology offices and labs, as well as medical teaching classrooms and lecture theatres.

Terrence Donnelly Health Sciences Complex in Mississauga, image by @ozimekphotography via Instagram

