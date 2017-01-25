| by Jack Landau |

Recent growth in Toronto's Entertainment District has primarily taken the form of high-rise condominium towers, though one new development has contributed a major boost in office space for the high-density neighbourhood. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by matthewsmithphoto, this dusk-captured view shows the base of Allied Properties REIT's Queen Richmond Centre West (QRC West), located at the northwest corner of Peter and Richmond Streets.

QRC West viewed from Peter Street, image by matthewsmithphoto

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!