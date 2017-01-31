| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Harhay's oneeleven Condominiums and Plaza's Musée Condos at the intersection of Bathurst and Adelaide. Submitted to the Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this shot was captured by drone from above St. Mary's Church, and faces southeast towards the rapidly growing city skyline.

Aerial view of Musée and oneeleven, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

