| by Jack Landau |

As marketing kicks into gear for The Sher Corporation and Dream's Ivy Condos, we are learning more about the 32-storey condominium tower planned for Toronto's Garden District. Tying in with the neighbourhood's horticultral name, the project's branding, its exterior by architects RAW Design, and its interiors by Dochia Interior Design, all feature nods to the "garden" theme. Ivy's podium features the most visible example, with large expanses of glazing inlaid with an ivy motif on the Mutual Street frontage, visible in the image below.

Podium of Ivy Condos featuring an Ivy motif, image courtesy of Sher Corp/Dream

This green theme carries into the lobby of the building; a lofty two-storey space where a living wall serves as a visual focal point while doubling as a natural air purifier. Wood accents throughout add a warm counterbalance to the main stone finishes, including carved wooden seating and an art piece—composed of tree sections—visible behind the concierge desk.

Lobby at Ivy Condos, image courtesy of Sher Corp/Dream

The rendering above also provides a first glimpse of the project's amenities. A glass wall at the upper right of the lobby rendering shows a mezzanine level with workout equipment. This configuration creates a connection between the building's lobby and fitness centre, allowing those using exercise equipment to look out over the lobby, fostering a sense of openness.

Above the second floor, Ivy Condos will include 235 condominium units, offering one to three-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 465 ft² to 1,226 ft² and starting in price from the low $300,000s.

Ivy Condos, image courtesy of Sher Corp/Dream

