| by Jack Landau |

Just south of the Drake Hotel, a relatively new condominium development has added residential density to Toronto's growing West Queen West neighbourhood. Plaza's Epic on Triangle Park rises 20 storeys at 48 Abell Street, two blocks west of Queen and Dovercourt. Designed by TACT Architecture, the glass, steel, and brick building houses a relatively diverse collection of unit types, catering to a range of urban lifestyles.

Epic on Triangle Park, image courtesy of Plaza

On the smaller end of these floorplans, 1-bedroom units such as Suite 1B3 offer efficient layouts. This one, sized at 595 ft², features a combined kitchen/living/dining area and master bedroom, with doors from both spaces leading out onto the balcony.

Suite 1B3 at Epic on Triangle Park, image courtesy of Plaza

Stepping up in size, the project's one-bedroom + den layouts offer an additional room, capable of serving a range of functions. Sized at 750 ft², layout 1B1+D2 is arranged around a central combined kitchen/living/dining area, flanked by a bathroom, a master bedroom, and a den—which is usable as a sleeping space—with a walk-in closet.

Suite 1B1+D2 at Epic on Triangle Park, image courtesy of Plaza

At the slightly larger end, Epic on Triangle Park's two-bedroom layouts offer viable homes for young families. Seen below, the 800 ft² Suite 2H1 layout maximizes available floor area to comfortably include a master bedroom with ensuite, a second bedroom, a main bathroom, a combined kitchen/living/dining area, and a balcony. Although the suite is only 50 ft² larger than the one-bedroom + den unit above, the configuration allows the two full bedrooms to be separated by communal space, allowing for a more private living environment.

Suite 2H1 at Epic on Triangle Park, image courtesy of Plaza

The project's two-bedroom + terrace layouts generally offer similarly sized units as the standard two-bedroom offerings, albeit with spacious terraces. Sized at 805 ft², layout 2D2T features a central living space flanked by two bedrooms, the larger of which offers both an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Outside, the suite's terrace is accessible from both the second bedroom and the main living area.

Suite 2D2T at Epic on Triangle Park, image courtesy of Plaza

Among the project's more family-oriented, three-bedroom offerings, Suite 3K's 1050 ft² of floor area consists of two bedrooms just off of the main entrance hallway. Accessible via the living area, the master bedroom is housed in a more private space. Meanwhile, the living/dining room also looks out to a small balcony, with a shared bathroom accessible from the foyer.

Suite 3K1 at Epic on Triangle Park, image courtesy of Plaza

Capping both ends of this spectrum, Epic on Triangle Park also includes studio and penthouse layouts, which respectively offer compact and exceptionally spacious suites. With most of the building already occupied, residents of these units can enjoy completed amenities such as a game room, a fitness centre, a party room, sauna, yoga and pilates facilities, and a hosting kitchen.

Additional information and renderings can be found in our dataBase file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment on this page.