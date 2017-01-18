| by Stefan Novakovic |

With the exterior construction hoist removed late last year, and Pre-Delivery Inspections (PDIs) taking place throughout December, Downtown Toronto's 17-storey Musée Condos is now in the closing stages of construction. In the coming weeks, the project's first residents are set to gradually begin moving in, bringing new density to Bathurst and Adelaide.

The east elevation in December, with the park space taking shape below, image by UT Forum contributor AHK

Throughout the early weeks of 2017, finishing touches are also being applied to Musée's amenity spaces. With interiors appointed by Bryon Patton and Associates, the project's indoor and outdoor amenities include a gym, a theatre room, party space, roof deck, sauna, and swimming pool.

Designed by Quadrangle Architects, the Plaza condominium features a collection of one to three-bedroom suites. As with most of Toronto's new-build condos, the majority of the project's units sold in pre-construction, with the building's last few suites remaining on the market as construction wraps up.

The public park, image courtesy of Plaza

At ground level, meanwhile, widened sidewalks and new plantings—which make use of Silva Cell technology—are gradually contributing to an enhanced public realm. Also set to take shape this year, a new 8,000 ft² public park (seen above) will also front the southeast corner of the site. Fronting onto Adelaide Place—a small north-south laneway east of the site—the park space will also be accessible via a galleria (below) emerging onto Adelaide.

The galleria, image courtesy of Plaza

Situated alongside Harhay and Carttera's recently completed oneeleven Condominiums, Musée is set to contribute another dose of residential activity to the rapidly growing Entertainment District, with the project recently profiled as part of the year's Growth to Watch For series.

Musée and oneeleven (l-r), image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

Musée and oneeleven (l-r), image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

We will keep you updated as the finishing touches are completed, and Musée's public realm takes shape in the early months of 2017.