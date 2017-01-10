| by Jack Landau |

Last month we got our first glimpse of the interiors at home: Power and Adelaide, a 21-storey Core Architects-designed mixed-use condominium and retail development by Great Gulf and Hullmark, to the east of Downtown Toronto. In the weeks since, we've laid our hands on new images that reveal more details of plans for the development named for its location at the intersection of Adelaide Street East and Power Street, both the TACT Design-appointed amenities inside, and the streetscapes outside.

home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Hullmark

The project's 550 one to three-bedroom homes will range in size from 450 ft² to 1,300 ft². Residents of these suites will have access to a wide range of common spaces, several of which were outlined in our previous article on the development. Among the newest images rolled out, one rendering highlights the lobby. Featuring ample natural light and a warm palette of natural wood and stone finishes, this space will house the building's concierge desk, while ample seating lines a wall of windows overlooking a courtyard full of greenery.

Lobby, home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Hullmark

Located atop the building's podium, home: Power and Adelaide's amenity level will include a number of spaces for residents to socialize and entertain guests, including the party room space shown below. The natural-themed design cues seen in the lobby space carry over the amenities, with ample wood finishes and furnishings adding material warmth.

Party room, home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Hullmark

In addition to the fresh interior renderings, new images of home: Power and Adelaide's streetscapes illustrate the major street-side improvements that will be brought by the project. To be built on the site of the recently-demolished Sing Tao Newspaper building, the project's major contribution of new retail and restaurant space will turn the currently barren block into a lively, animated urban zone.

home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Hullmark

We will keep you updated as more information about the project becomes available. In the meantime, you can learn more about the project—and its design evolution—via our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum threads.