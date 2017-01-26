| by Andrew Johnson |

Back in 2012 Metrolinx unveiled the "Next Wave", a series of rapid transit infrastructure projects that would form the next group of projects funded and completed as part of The Big Move. The Next Wave included subway projects like the Relief Line and the Yonge North Subway Extension, LRT projects like the Hamilton and Hurontario LRTs, GO rail improvements including electrification, and BRT projects on Highway 2 in Durham Region, Queen Street in Brampton, and Dundas Street in Peel and Halton Regions.

Dundas Connects Concept, BRT stop with escarpment view, image by SvN Architects + Planners

Fast forward to 2017, and while there has been substantial progress on projects like the Relief Line and the Hurontario LRT, the Dundas BRT is nowhere to be found. No, seriously, it isn't even listed as a project on Metrolinx's website anymore. It has literally fallen off the map. However, a Metrolinx statement to UrbanToronto confirms that the agency is in the process of updating its website to include all projects, and that the Dundas BRT remains a Metrolinx priority project.

Dundas BRT, image courtesy of Metrolinx

The Bus Rapid Transit line is planned to run from Kipling station in Toronto to Brant Street in Burlington along Dundas Street. It will pass through the municipalities of Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, and Burlington, forming one of the longest BRT lines in the GTHA. The latest analysis of the project in 2013 estimated its cost at $600 million (2014$), and projected a ridership of 13 million per year by 2031.

The line hasn't completely fallen from consciousness though. The City of Mississauga has spearheaded Dundas Connects, with the goal of "developing a long-term, future-oriented Master Plan for the Dundas Corridor. The plan will shape the future look and feel of Dundas, focusing on transit, land-use, and public space." Dundas Connects has held numerous public consultation sessions with residents, getting feedback on a wide range of planning topics. The project is currently in Phase 3, refining the draft plan.

Dundas Connects Concept, strip plaza condition, image by SvN Architects + Planners

Dundas Connects doesn't deal specifically with the planning and design of the Dundas BRT, however, but rather focuses on the larger Transportation/Land Use Planning relationship along the corridor through Mississauga. Metrolinx has confirmed that it does intend to proceed with design work on the Dundas BRT, and that the results of the Dundas Connect project will inform that work.

Dundas Connects Study Area, image courtesy the City of Mississauga

There has been some tangible work done in preparation for the Dundas BRT, however. The recent widening of Dundas St in Oakville in the vicinity of the new Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has installed infrastructure useful for a pre-BRT type of service, include concrete curb-side bus bays. These improvements were completed as part of the $57.6 million the Province invested in 2008 for infrastructure and bus service improvements along the Dundas Street corridor in Halton Region.

Pre-BRT infrastructure in front of the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, image courtesy Google Streetview

