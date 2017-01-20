| by Jack Landau |

Just opposite the Humber River from Toronto's rapidly-expanding Humber Bay Shores area, plans have evolved for Diamante Development's two-tower development at 1926 Lake Shore Boulevard West, now branded as Mirabella Condominiums. While a project for the site was first proposed by previous owner Carttera Private Equities at heights of 48 and 42 storeys—and later settled at the OMB for 35 storeys each—Diamanate's new Scott Shields Architects-designed plan now calls for twin 38-storey condominium towers, reaching heights of 120 metres, or 394 feet.

Mirabella Condominiums, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Now seeking Site Plan Approval (SPA), the project would rise on the north side of Lake Shore, just east of Windermere Avenue and immediately south of the Gardiner Expressway. Mirabella Condos would add 748 new condominium suites to the rapidly-populating neighbourhood. The units would be evenly spread across the two towers, each of which contains 374 units. Below, the nine-storey podium structure—which is taller than the base building approved at the OMB—would house the building's above-grade parking garage.

Mirabella Condominiums, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

At ground level, 315 m² of retail space at the southwest corner by Windermere would allow for a couple of small shops and/or cafes, with the possibility of patio seating. Landscaping around the building and on its podium decks is designed by Ferris + Associates.

The development is proposed to be built in two phases, with the east tower—and the larger part of the podium— slated to be built first. In that first phase would be half of the residential suites, but more than half of the other features such as 400 parking spaces, 720 bicycle parking spaces, and 1,658 m² of amenities. The second phase west tower would add 369 parking spaces, 38 bicycle parking spaces, and another 1,613 m² of amenities.

