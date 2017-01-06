| by Cody Kita |

With a rezoning and site plan application recently submitted to the City, a 6-storey mixed-use development at 794 Gerrard Street East could contribute greater density to Toronto's Riverdale neighborhood. Located on the northeast corner of Gerrard Street and Logan Avenue, the project at 794 Gerrard East is one of the relatively few mixed-use developments proposed in the primarily residential area, with the project set to replace neighbourhood mainstay the Beer Store—and its surface parking lot—with a retail-fronted condo.

The proposed development, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The 5,575 m² development would contribute 58 residential units to Riverdale's south end. Of the 58 residential units, the proposed mix includes 45 two-bedrooms units (78%), 8 one bedroom + den (14%), 1 one-bedroom (1%), 3 two-bedrooms + den (1%) and 1 three-bedroom (1%) suite. With one-bedroom units continuing to dominate Toronto's new-build housing, the predominance of two-bedroom suites stands out from many of the city's recent developments.

The development would feature an indoor amenity space on its second floor, with access to an outdoor space on the north end of the property, in addition to another rooftop terrace located above the sixth floor Fronting Gerrard, the project’s commercial space would re-introduce the Beer Store as a tenant, with space allotted for two smaller commercial units at street level.

The ground floor plan, click for a closer view, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Designed and proposed by George Popper Architect, the plans call for a portion of Logan Avenue extending north from Gerrard to the site’s northern property boundary to be changed from one-way to two-way operation. This would provide access to the project’s 38 above grade stacked vehicle parking spaces—which are set to be joined by 62 bicycle spots.

A preview of the colour scheme, west elevation, image via submission to the City of Toronto

If built, 794 Gerrard St. East would bring a mid-rise form to an area primarily characterized by strip commercial along Gerrard, and two or three-storey detached and semi-detached homes on the side streets to the north and south. With the Carlton streetcar stopping outside the front door (and new GO and Relief Line stations are planned less than a kilometre to the east), plus the site's close proximity to East Chinatown, Greektown and Leslieville, the project could prove an early step in introducing a relatively gentle density increase to Riverdale's south end.

The site as it appears now, image via Google Maps

While still in an early stage of development, UrbanToronto will continue to provide updates as the project progresses.