| by Stefan Novakovic |

Though not officially designated as an 'Avenue' under the Official Plan, Toronto's Kingston Road is gradually taking on the characteristics of a mid-rise urban corridor. Across the Upper Beaches stretch of Kingston Road, recently completed projects like The Glen, Beach Club Lofts, and North Beach Condos have all added 6-storey density. Another 6-storey project—Beech House—is also now under construction just east of Glen Stewart Park, as are the two 7-storey buildings of The Southwood.

Joining the active corridor, a 9-storey proposal for 507-511 Kingston Road was recently submitted to the City of Toronto. Spearheaded by Vista Nova Development, the proposal calls for a 57-unit condominium to replace the three detached homes that currently occupy the site.

The project's Kingston Road frontage, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Designed by Toronto's architectsAlliance, the condominium's terraced massing sees much of the apparent bulk set back away from the street. Along Kingston Road, the building meets the street with a 5-storey brick frontage. A similar strategy is utilized on the south side of the site, where a three-storey townhouse typology fronts the terminus of Wheeler Avenue. The unit mix calls for 26 one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom, and 8 three-bedroom suites, along with the 8 townhouse-style homes fronting Wheeler.

The Wheeler Avenue frontage, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Adhering to City Planning's mid-rise massing regulations, a 45-degree angular plane characterizes the building's form. Creating a somewhat pyramidal structure, the building's 9-storey residential peak and 10th storey mechanical penthouse are located in the middle of the site, between Kingston and Wheeler.

Architectural view of the terraced massing, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Vehicle access to the site is only available via Kingston Road, with a significant portion of the 27-metre frontage given over to the driveway. Owing to the narrow lot, a mechanized turntable will be used to allow larger loading and servicing trucks to access the site, while residential cars will use a vehicle elevator to access a 4-level, 72-space underground garage. The remainder of the frontage is given over to an amenity space, and residential lobby access.

Another view of the Kingston Road frontage, image via submission to the City of Toronto

While the project would replace a trio of detached homes, the stretch of Kingston Road between Lee Avenue and Waverley Road is also dotted with a mix of 3- to 7-storey buildings. This means that the degree of new density would not be unprecedented, though re-zoning will be required for the project to be approved.

Aerial view of the site, image via submission to the City of Toronto

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the project continues to develop.