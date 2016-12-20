| by Jack Landau |

The Holiday season in upon us once again, along with another year of the Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery District. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to our Flickr Pool by Kris Di Pietro, we are shown an evening view from the Christmas Market captured last week, showing the illuminated "countdown to Christmas" clock.

View from the Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery District, image by Kris Di Pietro via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!