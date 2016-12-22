| by Jack Landau |

Bombardier meets latest deadline for streetcar order, but is far behind original schedule; Progress on Burlington GO station going nowhere; Toronto City Council’s 10 Worst Motions in 2016; and more news:

How much did 401 Richmond St. W. cost?: Keenan (Toronto Star)

One Toronto crossing guard's quest to make his intersection safer (Metro News)

Bombardier meets latest deadline for streetcar order, but is far behind original schedule (Toronto Star)

How Toronto's urban planning department embraced diversity (Metro News)

Progress on Burlington GO station going nowhere (Toronto Star)

Toronto’s Top 10 Arts and Culture Moments in 2016 (Torontoist)

Inside Holt Renfrew’s stylish new office space on Bloor, with marble flooring, mobile furniture and designer apparel on display (Toronto Life)

We Ranked Toronto City Council’s 10 Worst Motions in 2016, and They’re Really Bad (Torontoist)

LORINC: A watchdog for all those $2 road tolls (Spacing Toronto)

