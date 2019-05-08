| by Jack Landau |

Just north of Islington subway station in the heart of the Toronto borough of Etobicoke, a new three-tower condominium development will add hundreds of homes for thousands of new residents to the area, while adding a new height peak on Cordova Avenue. Tridel's three-tower Islington Terrace development kicked off construction in Summer 2016, and the Kirkor Architects-designed towers are now in varying stages of construction. We last checked in on the project 10 months ago, and plenty of progress has been accomplished in the time since.

Islington Terrace adding to the local skyline, image by Forum contributor Keyz

The first tower to begin construction was the eponymous Islington Terrace tower in the middle of the site. Forming of the 45-storey tower had risen to the 27th storey as of July 2018, and the building has since been topped off at a height of 145 metres.

Islington Terrace from Royal York and Bloor, image by Craig White

At the time of our last update, the tower's first signs of cladding had been spotted, and the building is now largely enclosed by precast framing around window wall cladding. Beside it to the west, the 35-storey second tower, known as Bloorvista, stood a couple storeys above grade back in July 2018. The bulk of that building has since been formed, and Bloorvista is now just a couple levels shy of its final height. Cladding installation has begun on it, with precast panels obvious on the lower floors in the image below.

Bloorvista (L) and Islington Terrace (R), image by Craig White

To the east of the first phase tower, the third phase tower—known as Bloor Promenade—will rise 44 storeys into the air. Shoring was underway for the project when we last checked in 10 months ago, and in the months since, the pit has been excavated beside the first tower's garage, with more of the concrete caisson wall between them still to be removed.

Site of Bloor Promenade at Islington Terrace, image by Forum contributor drum118

Most recently in the final days of April, a tower crane was installed for Bloor Promenade. With it now in place, forming of the remainder of the garage can now begin. Next will be work to extend the podium from which the three towers rise, before work moves on to the last tower itself.

Crane installation for Bloor Promenade at Islington Terrace, image by Forum contributor drum118

In the meantime, work continues on the first tower to complete the cladding up top, while work is already well underway on the suite interiors and common areas on lower floors of the first tower, preparing it for its first residents later this year.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.

* * *

